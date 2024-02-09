Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 11,233 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,679,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,676,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,832,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $205.09. 521,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.64. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

Get Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.