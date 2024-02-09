Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 14,198 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.12.

Equifax Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:EFX traded down $3.60 on Friday, reaching $248.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,797. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.66.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.