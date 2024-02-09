Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 15,919 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.65. 1,236,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,747. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.