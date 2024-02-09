Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $2.05 Million in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSV stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $166.32. 16,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,297. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $171.94. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average of $153.95.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.18%.

FSV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

