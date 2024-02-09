Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.25 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,349.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.23.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Brookfield’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

