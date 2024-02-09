Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $30.97. 124,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,921. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 0.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,092.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

View Our Latest Report on BIP

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.