Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. 4,025,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,064,071. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

