First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

