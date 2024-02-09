First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

First Merchants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of FRME opened at $33.57 on Friday. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In related news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 134,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,157,000 after buying an additional 686,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,194,000 after buying an additional 103,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after buying an additional 137,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,345,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Merchants



First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

