First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$41.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.39.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of FM opened at C$12.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.91. The company has a market cap of C$8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.