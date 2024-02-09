First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.11

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $59.03, with a volume of 8015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.74.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $663.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
