First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.11

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $59.03, with a volume of 8015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.74.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $663.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.