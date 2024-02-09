Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,840,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FI opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

