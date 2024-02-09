Fiserv, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FI has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

FI stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $960,592,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

