Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 6% Higher

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.43. 303,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 744,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Fiverr International Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -492.25 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth $3,291,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 48.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,837,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

