FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128,552 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 2.64% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $498,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $62,457,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.56. 346,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,805. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.14.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.19.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

