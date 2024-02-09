Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fluent Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $41.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.55. Fluent has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.18 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 42.50%. Research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fluent by 64.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fluent by 204.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

