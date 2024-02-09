Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FLYW. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.73.

Flywire stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Flywire has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Flywire’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,182,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 76.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Flywire by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

