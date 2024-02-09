FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.24.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $131.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

