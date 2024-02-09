FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, reports. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor updated its Q1 guidance to $0.15-0.23 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.230 EPS.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.17. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,900 shares of company stock worth $1,119,711 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FormFactor by 77.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 4.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

