FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading Up 7.2% After Analyst Upgrade

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $37.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. FormFactor traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $41.78. 176,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 406,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $656,244.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $656,244.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 52,305 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $21,454,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.