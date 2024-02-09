Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

