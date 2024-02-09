Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.700 EPS.

Fortinet Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of FTNT traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. 1,641,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,562,616. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

