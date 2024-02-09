Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

FTS opened at C$52.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.56. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$49.82 and a 1 year high of C$62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.58.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

