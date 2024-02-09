Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$199.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$199.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.6 %

FNV opened at C$146.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 37.72 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$146.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$169.80. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$415.23 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3642364 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.