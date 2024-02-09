Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.78

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $942.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,198,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 332.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 306,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 235,367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $790,000.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

