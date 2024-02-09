Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.60.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.
FRPT opened at $87.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
