FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stake Raised by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,243 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,445 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,206,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after acquiring an additional 240,344 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 184,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

