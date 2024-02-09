FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.97. 161,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

