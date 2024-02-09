FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $259,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,050,000 after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,639 shares of company stock worth $2,769,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.76. 194,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $406.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.36.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

