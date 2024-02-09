FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 3,385 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,233. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

