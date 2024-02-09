FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases Shares of 1,000 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $4.84 on Friday, hitting $197.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,228. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.99. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

