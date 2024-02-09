FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases Shares of 3,000 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,445,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

