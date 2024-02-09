FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSY. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after buying an additional 224,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,089,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,629,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,045,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after buying an additional 722,046 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.47. 77,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,232. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 99.19, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

