FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $569.09. The company had a trading volume of 58,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,589. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $579.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $539.13 and its 200 day moving average is $491.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

