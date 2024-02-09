FY2024 EPS Estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Boosted by Wedbush

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.89). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Further Reading

