FY2024 EPS Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AZEK in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

AZEK Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AZEK opened at $45.97 on Friday. AZEK has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $46.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.57%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in AZEK by 5,090.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after buying an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after buying an additional 959,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 3,143.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 885,175 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

