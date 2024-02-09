Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of IDACORP worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,274,000 after purchasing an additional 105,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after purchasing an additional 111,296 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.3 %

IDA stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.