Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Catalent worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Catalent by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after buying an additional 2,556,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,918,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,883,000 after buying an additional 603,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,535,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,757,000 after buying an additional 337,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 41.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.