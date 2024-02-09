Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 14,000 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,221,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $895,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Trading Up 2.0 %

KNF stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

KNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knife River

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.