Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,085 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 521,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

