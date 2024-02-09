Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of Patterson Companies worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 93.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,265 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 46.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 915,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 289,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PDCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

