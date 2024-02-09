Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $143.55 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

