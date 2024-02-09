Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Brink’s worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4,893.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 594,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,559,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 110,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

BCO stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

