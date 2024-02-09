Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Limoneira by 44.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,424 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter worth about $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter worth about $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 113.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $319.68 million, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.56. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 63.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Limoneira

Limoneira Company Profile

(Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.