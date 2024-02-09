Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 462 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $307.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.42 and a 1 year high of $308.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.22.

View Our Latest Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.