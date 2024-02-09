Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 7,114 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $323.04 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.60 and a fifty-two week high of $323.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

