Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.17% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,475,000 after buying an additional 190,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after buying an additional 117,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

