Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.74 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $106.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

