Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 20,878 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,033,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 328,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 76,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 43,385 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 77,074 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 47,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Sunday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.22.

AMED stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.42. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,341.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

