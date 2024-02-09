Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,200 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,515 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 53.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 183,076 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,936,410 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after acquiring an additional 39,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,892 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

